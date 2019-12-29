Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of ION Geophysical Corp in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry (IO, TTI, HAL, PHIIK, CKH)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

ION Geophysical Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,953.5. Tetra Technologi is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 302.7. Halliburton Co ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 131.5.

Phi Inc-Nv follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 100.5, and Seacor Holdings rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 92.9.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Seacor Holdings. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Seacor Holdings in search of a potential trend change.