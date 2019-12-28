Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Insulet Corp in the Health Care Equipment Industry (PODD, ARAY, IART, BDX, HRC)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Insulet Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 357.2. Following is Accuray Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 353.7. Integra Lifescie ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 191.3.

Becton Dickinson follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 180.2, and Hill-Rom Holding rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 170.0.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Insulet Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Insulet Corp in search of a potential trend change.