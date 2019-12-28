Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Harsco Corp in the Industrial Machinery Industry (HSC, BRSS, PKOH, ITW, NNBR)
Below are the three companies in the Industrial Machinery industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Harsco Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 344.2. Global Brass & C is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 220.7. Park Ohio Hldgs ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 196.5.
Illinois Tool Wo follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 181.6, and Nn Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 166.2.
