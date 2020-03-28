Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Fluidigm Corp in the Life Sciences Tools & Services Industry (FLDM, MTD, PRAH, NSTG, NEO)

Below are the three companies in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Fluidigm Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 631.1. Following is Mettler-Toledo with a a debt to equity ratio of 179.0. Pra Health Scien ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 134.7.

Nanostring Techn follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 122.0, and Neogenomics Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 110.4.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Fluidigm Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Fluidigm Corp in search of a potential trend change.