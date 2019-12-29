Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Firstenergy Corp in the Electric Utilities Industry (FE, SPKE, SO, ETR, PPL)

Below are the three companies in the Electric Utilities industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Firstenergy Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 573.2. Spark Energy-A is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 418.7. Southern Co ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 210.2.

Entergy Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 208.7, and Ppl Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 197.7.

