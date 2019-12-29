Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Dunkin' Brands G in the Restaurants Industry (DNKN, BLMN, KONA, WEN, ARMK)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Dunkin' Brands G ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 36,405.0. Bloomin' Brands is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,898.0. Kona Grill Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 665.7.
Wendy'S Co/The follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 480.5, and Aramark rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 214.2.
