Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Delphi Automotiv in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (DLPH, MPG, AXL, TEN, HZN)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Delphi Automotiv ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,257.4. Metaldyne Perfor is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 273.2. Amer Axle & Mfg ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 258.8.

Tenneco Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 207.0, and Horizon Global rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 194.2.

