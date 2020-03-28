Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Customers Bancor in the Regional Banks Industry (CUBI, BANC, FFIC, CNBKA, TMP)

Below are the three companies in the Regional Banks industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Customers Bancor ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 296.3. Following is Banc Of Californ with a a debt to equity ratio of 255.2. Flushing Finl ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 245.9.

Century Banc -A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 208.6, and Tompkins Financi rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 202.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Customers Bancor on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.01. Since that call, shares of Customers Bancor have fallen 51.7%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.