Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Crown Holdings I in the Metal & Glass Containers Industry (CCK, OI, BERY, SLGN, BLL)

Below are the three companies in the Metal & Glass Containers industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Crown Holdings I ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 889.0. Following is Owens-Illinois with a a debt to equity ratio of 653.8. Berry Global Gro ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 557.4.

Silgan Holdings follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 332.5, and Ball Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 176.9.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Crown Holdings I and will alert subscribers who have CCK in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.