Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Cornerstone Onde in the Internet Software & Services Industry (CSOD, EIGI, BOX, GTT, GDDY)

Below are the three companies in the Internet Software & Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Cornerstone Onde ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,410.5. Following is Endurance Intern with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,298.2. Box Inc- Class A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 573.4.

Gtt Communicatio follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 538.2, and Godaddy Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 499.0.

