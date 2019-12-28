Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Cno Financial Gr in the Life & Health Insurance Industry (CNO, PRI, PRU, MET, GNW)

Below are the three companies in the Life & Health Insurance industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Cno Financial Gr ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.9. Following is Primerica Inc with a a debt to equity ratio of 78.2. Prudentl Finl ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 49.8.

Metlife Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 36.1, and Genworth Financi rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 34.1.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Cno Financial Gr and will alert subscribers who have CNO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.