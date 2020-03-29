Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Cms Energy Corp in the Multi-Utilities Industry (CMS, D, NI, BKH, CNP)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Cms Energy Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 236.1. Following is Dominion Energy with a a debt to equity ratio of 217.7. Nisource Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 208.4.

Black Hills Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 194.6, and Centerpoint Ener rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 188.6.

