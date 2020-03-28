Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Chicago Bridge & in the Construction & Engineering Industry (CBI, GLDD, DY, ACM, MTZ)

Below are the three companies in the Construction & Engineering industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Chicago Bridge & ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 3,161.2. Great Lakes Dred is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 194.7. Dycom Inds ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 113.2.

Aecom follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.2, and Mastec Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 95.7.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Aecom on March 6th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.60. Since that call, shares of Aecom have fallen 35.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.