Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Chemours Co in the Diversified Chemicals Industry (CC, EMN, LXU, HUN, DOW)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Chemicals industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Chemours Co ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 478.1. Following is Eastman Chemical with a a debt to equity ratio of 121.0. Lsb Indus Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 97.7.

Huntsman Corp follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 87.7, and Dow Chemical Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.3.

