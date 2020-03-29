Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Cap Senior Livin in the Health Care Facilities Industry (CSU, BKD, SEM, ACHC, UHS)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Facilities industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Cap Senior Livin ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,255.5. Following is Brookdale Sr with a a debt to equity ratio of 335.9. Select Medical ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 331.5.
Acadia Healthcar follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 125.9, and Universal Hlth-B rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 81.4.
