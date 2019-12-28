Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Burlington Store in the Apparel Retail Industry (BURL, SMRT, ASNA, SSI, BOOT)
Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Burlington Store ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,298.7. Stein Mart Inc is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 325.7. Ascena Retail Gr ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 205.9.
Stage Stores Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 100.2, and Boot Barn Holdin rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 98.6.
