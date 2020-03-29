Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Bright Horizons in the Education Services Industry (BFAM, HMHC, UTI, DV, GHC)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Bright Horizons ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 158.0. Houghton Mifflin is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.6. Universal Technical Institute Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 33.4.

Devry Education follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 19.1, and Graham Holding-B rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 16.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Graham Holding-B on January 10th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $619.81. Since that call, shares of Graham Holding-B have fallen 43.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.