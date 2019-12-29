Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Bluerock Residen in the Residential REITs Industry (BRG, NXRT, AIV, ELS, UMH)

Below are the three companies in the Residential REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Bluerock Residen ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 440.8. Following is Nexpoint Resi with a a debt to equity ratio of 331.1. Apartment Invest ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 251.1.

Equity Lifestyle follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 245.6, and Umh Properties I rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 219.5.

