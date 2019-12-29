Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of Amplify Snack Br in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (BETR, K, HSY, POST, BGS)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Amplify Snack Br ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,145.1. Following is Kellogg Co with a a debt to equity ratio of 389.5. Hershey Co/The ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 319.1.

Post Holdings In follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 310.4, and B&G Foods Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 251.8.

