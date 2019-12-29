Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of American Tower C in the Specialized REITs Industry (AMT, IRM, PCH, LAMR, GEO)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
American Tower C ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 323.8. Iron Mountain is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 306.6. Potlatch Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 285.9.
Lamar Advertis-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 231.7, and Geo Group Inc/Th rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 215.3.
