Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of American Tower C in the Specialized REITs Industry (AMT, IRM, PCH, LAMR, GEO)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

American Tower C ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 323.8. Iron Mountain is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 306.6. Potlatch Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 285.9.

Lamar Advertis-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 231.7, and Geo Group Inc/Th rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 215.3.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for American Tower C and will alert subscribers who have AMT in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.