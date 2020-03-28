Relatively High Debt to Equity Ratio Detected in Shares of American Tower C in the Specialized REITs Industry (AMT, IRM, LAMR, GEO, EXR)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

American Tower C ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 323.8. Iron Mountain is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 306.6. Lamar Advertis-A ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 231.7.

Geo Group Inc/Th follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 215.3, and Extra Space Stor rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 193.7.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Extra Space Stor. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Extra Space Stor in search of a potential trend change.