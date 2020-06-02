Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Us Concrete Inc in the Construction Materials Industry (USCR, SUM, MLM, VMC, EXP)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Us Concrete Inc ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.5. Summit Materia-A is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.6. Martin Mar Mtls ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1.

Vulcan Materials follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.1, and Eagle Materials rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Us Concrete Inc and will alert subscribers who have USCR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.