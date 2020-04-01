Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Us Cellular Corp in the Wireless Telecommunication Services Industry (USM, S, SHEN, TDS, TMUS)

Below are the three companies in the Wireless Telecommunication Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Us Cellular Corp ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0. Sprint Corp is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6. Shenandoah Telec ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4.

Telephone & Data follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3, and T-Mobile Us Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.0.

