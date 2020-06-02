Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of StoneMor Partners L P in the Specialized Consumer Services Industry (STON, ASCMA, CSV, WTW, SERV)

Below are the three companies in the Specialized Consumer Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

StoneMor Partners L P ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 19.5. Ascent Capital-A is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.7. Carriage Service ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3.

Weight Watchers follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1, and Servicemaster Gl rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4.

