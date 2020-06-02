Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Spectrum Brands in the Household Products Industry (SPB, ENR, CENT, CENTA, CHD)

Below are the three companies in the Household Products industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Spectrum Brands ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.4. Energizer Holdin is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4. Central Garden ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4.

Central Garden-A follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4, and Church & Dwight rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6.

