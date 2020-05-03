Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Seneca Foods-A in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (SENEA, BETR, BGS, POST, MKC)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Seneca Foods-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.2. Following is Amplify Snack Br with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.7. B&G Foods Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.6.

Post Holdings In follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.4, and Mccormick-N/V rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8.

