Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of New Senior Inves in the Health Care REITs Industry (SNR, HCP, OHI, SBRA, MPW)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care REITs industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

New Senior Inves ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.2. Hcp Inc is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.8. Omega Healthcare ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.8.

Sabra Health Car follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.4, and Medical Properti rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Hcp Inc on October 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $35.78. Since that call, shares of Hcp Inc have fallen 6.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.