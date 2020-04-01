Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Moneygram Intern in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services Industry (MGI, CATM, WEX, GPN, WU)

Below are the three companies in the Data Processing & Outsourced Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Moneygram Intern ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 13.5. Following is Cardtronics Pl-A with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.8. Wex Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3.

Global Payments follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.4, and Western Union rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.1.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Moneygram Intern and will alert subscribers who have MGI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.