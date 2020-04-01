Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Matthews Intl-A in the Diversified Support Services Industry (MATW, MINI, KAR, CTAS, VSEC)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Matthews Intl-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.6. Following is Mobile Mini with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.1. Kar Auction Serv ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2.

Cintas Corp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4, and Vse Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kar Auction Serv on June 28th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $24.26. Since that call, shares of Kar Auction Serv have fallen 10.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.