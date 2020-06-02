Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Macom Technology in the Semiconductors Industry (MTSI, QCOM, MXL, SYNA, RMBS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Macom Technology ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 10.2. Following is Qualcomm Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.4. Maxlinear ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 6.2.

Synaptics Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7, and Rambus Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.9.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Maxlinear. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Maxlinear in search of a potential trend change.