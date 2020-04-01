Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of J.C. Penney Co in the Department Stores Industry (JCP, M, KSS, JWN, DDS)

Below are the three companies in the Department Stores industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

J.C. Penney Co ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.8. Following is Macy'S Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.0. Kohls Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.9.

Nordstrom Inc follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.7, and Dillards Inc-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3.

