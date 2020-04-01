Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Ionis Pharmaceut in the Biotechnology Industry (IONS, BMRN, CELG, RGEN, ABBV)

Below are the three companies in the Biotechnology industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Ionis Pharmaceut ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 38.3. Biomarin Pharmac is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 22.2. Celgene Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7.

Repligen Corp follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7, and Abbvie Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.2.

