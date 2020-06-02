Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Houghton Mifflin in the Education Services Industry (HMHC, BFAM, GHC, ABCD, DV)

Below are the three companies in the Education Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Houghton Mifflin ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.5. Bright Horizons is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9. Graham Holding-B ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5.

Cambium Learning follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3, and Devry Education rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.3.

