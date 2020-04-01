Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Hff Inc-A in the Real Estate Services Industry (HF, RLGY, ASPS, RMAX, JLL)

Below are the three companies in the Real Estate Services industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Hff Inc-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 9.0. Realogy Holdings is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.7. Altisource Port ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.7.

Re/Max Holdings follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4, and Jones Lang Lasal rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.5.

