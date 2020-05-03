Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Ensco Plc-Cl A in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (ESV, NE, SDRL, ICD, NBR)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Ensco Plc-Cl A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 23.8. Noble Corp Plc is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 14.0. Seadrill Ltd ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.2.

Independence Con follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.3, and Nabors Inds Ltd rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.2.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Nabors Inds Ltd and will alert subscribers who have NBR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.