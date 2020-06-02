Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Eldorado Resorts in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (ERI, GDEN, IGT, SGMS, WYNN)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Eldorado Resorts ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 13.9. Following is Golden Entertain with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.3. International Ga ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.1.

Scientific Gam-A follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.3, and Wynn Resorts Ltd rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.3.

