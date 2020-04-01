Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Colony Capital-A in the Diversified REITs Industry (CLNY, STAR, ALEX, LXP, AHH)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified REITs industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Colony Capital-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 18.2. Following is Istar Inc with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.8. Alexander & Bald ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.2.

Lexington Realty follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.8, and Armada Hoffler P rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.7.

