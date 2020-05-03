Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Cedar Fair L.P. in the Leisure Facilities Industry (FUN, PLNT, SIX, MTN, TRK)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Facilities industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Cedar Fair L.P. ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.3. Following is Planet Fitness-A with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8. Six Flags Entert ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6.

Vail Resorts follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.1, and Speedway Motorsp rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 1.9.

