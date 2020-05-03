Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Capstead Mortgag in the Mortgage REITs Industry (CMO, ANH, AGNC, WMC, IVR)

Below are the three companies in the Mortgage REITs industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Capstead Mortgag ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 50.7. Anworth Mortgage is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 38.5. Agnc Investment ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 34.0.

Western Asset Mo follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 33.3, and Invesco Mortgage rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 29.3.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Capstead Mortgag and will alert subscribers who have CMO in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.