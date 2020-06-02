Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Belmond Ltd-A in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (BEL, NCLH, HLT, MAR, RCL)

Below are the three companies in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Belmond Ltd-A ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 12.2. Norwegian Cruise is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9. Hilton Worldwide ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.9.

Marriott Intl-A follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.4, and Royal Caribbean rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Belmond Ltd-A on April 22nd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $2.45. Since that call, shares of Belmond Ltd-A have fallen 4.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.