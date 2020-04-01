Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Atlas Air Worldw in the Air Freight & Logistics Industry (AAWW, XPO, ECHO, UPS, RLGT)

Below are the three companies in the Air Freight & Logistics industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Atlas Air Worldw ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.8. Following is Xpo Logistics In with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.6. Echo Global Logi ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.3.

United Parcel-B follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.4, and Radiant Logistic rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.2.

