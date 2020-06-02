Relatively High Debt to EBITDA Ratio Detected in Shares of Amc Entertainmen in the Movies & Entertainment Industry (AMC, LYV, RGC, RDI, VIAB)

Below are the three companies in the Movies & Entertainment industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Amc Entertainmen ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 7.6. Live Nation Ente is next with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2. Regal Entertai-A ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 4.7.

Reading Intl-A follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.8, and Viacom Inc-B rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.5.

