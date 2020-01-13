Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Winmark Corp in the Specialty Stores Industry (WINA, MIK, SBH, GNC, PRTY)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Winmark Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 139.40. Michaels Cos Inc is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 118.54. Sally Beauty Hol ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 87.98.
Gnc Holdings Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 85.52, and Party City Holdc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 53.01.
