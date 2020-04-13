Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Virtu Financia-A in the Investment Banking & Brokerage Industry (VIRT, GHL, BGCP, OPY, GS)

Below are the three companies in the Investment Banking & Brokerage industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Virtu Financia-A ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 77.36. Greenhill & Co is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 55.51. Bgc Partners-A ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 52.30.

Oppenheimer Ho-A follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.34, and Goldman Sachs Gp rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 51.04.

