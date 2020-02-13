Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Vector Group Ltd in the Tobacco Industry (VGR, PM, MO, UVV, XXII)

Below are the three companies in the Tobacco industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Vector Group Ltd ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 92.46. Following is Philip Morris In with a a debt to asset ratio of 79.92. Altria Group Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.16.

Universal Corp follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 20.15, and 22nd Century Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 0.89.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Vector Group Ltd and will alert subscribers who have VGR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.