Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Tandem Diabetes in the Health Care Equipment Industry (TNDM, IDXX, PODD, IART, HRC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Equipment industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Tandem Diabetes ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 80.28. Following is Idexx Labs with a a debt to asset ratio of 73.60. Insulet Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 69.32.
Integra Lifescie follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 57.33, and Hill-Rom Holding rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 50.99.
