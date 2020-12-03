Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Sealed Air Corp in the Paper Packaging Industry (SEE, GPK, PKG, BMS, IP)

Below are the three companies in the Paper Packaging industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Sealed Air Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.70. Graphic Packagin is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.77. Packaging Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.77.

Bemis Co follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 42.26, and Intl Paper Co rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.91.

