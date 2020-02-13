Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Seadrill Ltd in the Oil & Gas Drilling Industry (SDRL, NBR, NE, RIG, ESV)

Below are the three companies in the Oil & Gas Drilling industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Seadrill Ltd ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 63.43. Nabors Inds Ltd is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 47.94. Noble Corp Plc ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 37.48.

Transocean Ltd follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 33.00, and Ensco Plc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 32.48.

