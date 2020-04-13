Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Sba Comm Corp in the Specialized REITs Industry (SBAC, IRM, GLPI, EXR, GEO)
Below are the three companies in the Specialized REITs industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.
Sba Comm Corp ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 127.19. Iron Mountain is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 64.19. Gaming And Leisu ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.31.
Extra Space Stor follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.09, and Geo Group Inc/Th rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.08.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Sba Comm Corp and will alert subscribers who have SBAC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest debt to asset ratio sba comm corp Iron Mountain gaming and leisu extra space stor geo group inc/th