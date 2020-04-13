Relatively High Debt to Asset Ratio Detected in Shares of Ryerson Holding in the Steel Industry (RYI, CLF, AKS, SXC, STLD)

Below are the three companies in the Steel industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Ryerson Holding ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 61.08. Following is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc with a a debt to asset ratio of 59.30. AK Steel Holding Corp. ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 44.15.

Suncoke Energy I follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 41.93, and Steel Dynamics rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.74.

